Vets update the condition of Chance, the dog shot in the face

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Humane Educational Society is updating the condition of Chance, the dog that was shot in the muzzle in Dunlap.

The black lab remains in the hospital following surgery, in stable condition.

During the surgery, veterinarians found the damage was worse than first thought.

Chance’s jaw was too shattered by the bullet to let them pin anything.

He is now being tube fed and is unable to eat and drink on his own.

They have rigged a muzzle to hold his jaw in place.

Once the jaw heals, they will perform a second surgery to place pins and maybe a plate to the dog’s jaw.

Chance is facing several months of recovery.

The Humane Educational Society is looking for a foster parent with surgical experience who is comfortable with the feeding tube.

“Chance is incredibly resilient. He looks forward to his daily walks, wags his tail when spending time with people and has handled tube feeding very well. He is determined to make it and the Humane Educational Society is determined to give him a second chance no matter what or how long it takes.”

HES is always looking for people willing to donate to their Special Needs Fund to care for extreme cases like Chance.

Dunlap Police are still looking for a suspect in the shooting.