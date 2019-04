CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A new residential and commercial development is moving forward in downtown Chattanooga.

A South Carolina based company acquired nearly three acres of land on 4th and Cherry Streets for development, on the former Unum parking lots.

The planned community will be called River Rock.

It will include multifamily units, town homes and 16,000 square feet of commercial space.

Construction on River Rock is expected to begin in September.