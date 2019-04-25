Red Wolves Building New Soccer Stadium in East Ridge as Apart of $125 Million Development

press release) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (April 25, 2019) – Chattanooga Red Wolves SC will build a state-of-the-art, soccer-specific stadium in East Ridge as part of a mixed-use development with living, working and entertaining opportunities. Today, team owner Bob Martino presented renderings and the layout for the area, which will include the first-class professional stadium, housing, retail, restaurants, a hotel and significant greenspaces in a $125 million investment in East Ridge and Chattanooga.

“Today, I am laying out a vision for a community focused soccer and entertainment destination for our region,” said Martino. “The Chattanooga Red Wolves Soccer Club was founded with the ultimate goal of strengthening our community through soccer, and this investment doubles down on my commitment to the region, our players and the soccer community. People will be able to live, dine and play here, and experiencing professional soccer in a unique setting is at the heart of this development.”

Martino’s plan includes 400 apartment and condominium units, 375 hotel rooms, 475,000 square feet of commercial space including the stadium and a network of walking and nature trails. Over the next three to five years, the stadium and surrounding development will create 1,200 new jobs not including construction and other businesses.

“East Ridge has never experienced an investment on this level that benefits our community in so many ways,” said Mayor Brian Williams. “Bob Martino could have put this stadium and development wherever he wanted, but he chose our community, and we are so appreciative.

The 100-acre property, which is within the city limits of East Ridge and Chattanooga, is expected to generate between $6 and $7 million in tax revenue each year.

“The Chattanooga Red Wolves under Bob Martino’s leadership have set the highest standard in introducing a professional soccer team to a community,” said Justin Papadakis, United Soccer League chief operating officer. “Furthermore, the financial investment and economic impact he announced today represents his personal commitment to the people of Chattanooga and the region.”

The soccer specific stadium will provide an up-close experience for soccer fans and added amenities including concessions, merchandise, VIP boxes and special areas for fans and families.

“Families and our fans will have the unique opportunity to enjoy a whole day of fun around a match or a weekend-long celebration of soccer,” said Sean McDaniel, Chattanooga Red Wolves president and general manager. “Our dedicated fans are already contributing to an unforgettable inaugural season, and the support from the members of our wolf pack make today’s announcement event sweeter.”

The stadium will also house staff offices, lockers and multiple spaces for the team to meet, review film and train. The entire development complements the team’s training center, which is being built at Camp Jordan. A trail running under Interstate 75 will connect the two areas.

“Today’s announcement is very exciting. I have been waiting for over 25 years to see this land developed. This will be a destination location that hundreds of thousands travelers along I-75 will visit,” said Commissioner Tim Boyd in a statement provided to the team.

The Dalton Red Wolves and Lady Red Wolves will use the new stadium for some matches, and the facility will be available to host non-sporting activities such as concerts and other events. Construction will start within the coming months.