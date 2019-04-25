Rami Malek confirmed as villain in new James Bond film

“Bohemian Rhapsody” star Rami Malek will officially join the 25th James Bond film. A livestream announcement was made with members of the new cast from a iconic Bond movie location in Jamaica on Thursday.

Malek will be playing the mysterious Dr. No, a scientific genius who was also the first Bond movie villain in 1962. The Academy Award-winning actor did not attend the promo, but he recorded a message to the cast.

“I promise you all I will be making sure Mr. Bond does not have an easy ride of it in this, his 25th outing,” Malek said.

Among those returning for the yet-to-be named movie are Daniel Craig as James Bond himself, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, Léa Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter and Rory Kinnear as MI6. New faces include Malek, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch and Dali Benssalah,

The “Bond 25” movie’s official logline states, “Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.” The movie is expected to be released on April 8, 2020, according to IMBD.

Few additional details of the plot were revealed at “007” and “GoldenEye” author Ian Fleming’s villa in the Caribbean island, which served as inspiration for filming locations in previous Bond movies. Producer Barbara Broccoli delved into why it was important to come back.

“Bond is not on active service when we start the film so he is actually enjoying himself,” she said. “We consider Jamaica his spiritual home so he starts his journey here. We’ve got quite a ride in store for Mr. Bond.”

Cary Joji Fukunaga, who directed the first season of “True Detective,” said it was an “honor” to be chosen to lead the 25th Bond movie. In addition to Jamaica, he revealed filming will be done in Norway, London and Italy.

