Lookouts Maximize Five Hits to Beat Biloxi 7-3

(lookouts.com) Ibandel Isabel and Gavin LaValley hit mammoth home runs to power the Lookouts to a 7-3 win over the Shuckers. Both homeruns were hit in the second inning to give the Lookouts the early 3-1 lead.

Biloxi tied the game up in the fifth with two runs, but the tied game did not last long. In the bottom of the fifth Alfredo Rodriguez reached base on an error and Luis Gonzalez knocked him home on an RBI triple. After a Mitch Nay strikeout, T.J. Friedl smacked a RBI single to increase their lead to 5-3. Friedl proceed to round the bases and scored on a Diplan wild pitch.

In the eighth inning, Friedl reached base on a walk and scored on a sacrifice fly. Chattanooga scored seven runs on just five hits. The win was the team’s first in the first game of a series this season.

Starting pitcher Scott Moss (1-1, 6.35) earned his first win of the year after striking out six in five innings. Wyatt Strahan threw two hitless innings in relief and Joel Kuhnel earned the save. In the loss Biloxi struck out 13 Lookouts and Trent Grisham deliverd his third homer of the year.