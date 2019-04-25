Answering questions about Measles

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The measles has reached Tennessee and Northeast Alabama and many people are worried.

After a person infected with the measles made a few stops, officials are warning people that they may have been exposed.

Doctors all of the country are starting to see more random cases of the measles.

We have even had our own scare with the disease here in Chattanooga and Fort Payne, Alabama.

Measles is a highly contagious disease and it can be spread through the air.

But most people have actually never seen a person with the measles.

State Epidemiologist Tim Jones told us from Nashville “Physicians and people in the population have never even seen measles and that’s because the vaccine has been so effective. I will say though , however, when the disease was widespread it is a very very serious one. One or two out of every 1,000 people who get it can die and far more than that become hospitalized and become quiet ill.”

A common concern with the measles is the vaccine.

Some parents are concerned with vaccinating their children.

Dr. Charles Wood who is the Chief Medical Officer of Children’s Hospital at Erlanger says that vaccinating your children is very important for your child’s health and the health of those around.

Dr. Charles Woods Chief medical officer Children’s Hospital at Erlanger. “To the degree that your child has been vaccinated there is probably very little to worry about unless they have an immune suppressing condition.If your child has not been vaccinated and measles is not circulating your risk is kind of low. But, if enough families make that choice to say I’m not going to vaccinate my child wee will end up with enough children that some of them are going to get measles and some of them are going to have a complication that’s going to alter that child’s life and that family’s life.”

As an adult, it can be very difficult to figure out if you have had the measles vaccination.

If you are unsure if you have been vaccinated, your physician can order an immunity test or re-administer the vaccine.

Contact your healthcare provider for more details.

