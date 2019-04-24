Weather Update: Wednesday Night’s Forecast – April 24rd, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Some Change On The Way Before The Weekend!



Tonight: Increasing clouds and milder. Overnight lows will be closer to 60 by morning.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, becoming breezy, and still warm with highs near 80. A late shower possible but mainly dry through the day. Scattered showers becoming likely Thursday night through Friday morning with lows near 60. Friday afternoon will be dry and pleasant with more sunshine and highs in the low 70’s.

The weekend as of now is looking pretty good with highs in the upper 70’s with lots of sunshine for Saturday. A shower or two can’t be ruled out for Sunday morning, but still mainly dry with warmer weather for next week with highs well into the 80’s.

