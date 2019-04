CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing Tuesday night at the Silverdale Correctional Facility.

It looks like three inmates were stabbed.

Two were taken to the hospital and a third was treated at the facility.

Investigators say the wounds indicate the weapon was a homemade shank.

Both of the inmates sent to the hospital have since been returned to jail with non-life threatening injuries.