Shaw Industries closing a plant in Chatsworth, Georgia

UPDATE: Shaw officials say they are closing the plant to used more modern facilities. They are shifting production from the twist and heatset plant to others that do similar things.

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – Shaw Industries has notified the state of Georgia of their plans to close a plant in Murray County.

The Shaw Plant 84 in Chatsworth will close on May 12th.

260 workers could lose their jobs.

But Shaw officials say they will try to absorb the workers into other plants.

The company operates more than 20 facilities in our region.