Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) The Ringgold baseball team split their opening round series with Cherokee Bluff on Wednesday at Ringgold High School. The Tigers won game one 4-0, while the Bears took game two 2-1 in 8 innings. Holden Tucker delivered the Tigers only run in game two with a solo homer to right in the top of the third. The two teams return for game three on Thursday at five o’clock at Ringgold.