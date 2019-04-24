People react after school voucher bill passes Tennessee House

UPDATE:

The Great State of Tennessee is so close to passing School Choice. All of our Nation’s children, regardless of background, deserve a shot at achieving the American Dream! Time to get this done, so important! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2019

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — People in Hamilton County are reacting after Tennessee state representatives pass a school voucher bill on the house floor.

Hamilton County Commissioners plan to vote next week on a resolution showing their disapproval of the school voucher bill.

State representatives from Hamilton County shared their thoughts on the school voucher bill, before it narrowly passed Tuesday in the house.

Rep. Robin Smith, R-Hixson, says she stands with the piece of legislation and says it’s a new way to help students who are trapped.

“After 18 years of doing the same things under a different program name, it is time to rescue children and not fuss over who gets control of the money,” Smith says.

Rep. Yusuf Hakeem, R-Chattanooga, disagrees and says there are other ways to fix the problem.

“The children that we are talking about come from a systemic poverty background and what do we do if we are layering something else on top of this? Have we fully thought through it?” Hakeem asked.

If it goes into law, it would allow parents of students in certain low income school districts to have money to pay for approved expenses, like private school tuition.

At the Hamilton County Education Association, they think this will do more harm than good.

“They are promoting this as helping our disadvantaged students and that it is a way to help them get out of poverty and it is a choice. I think our parents already have choice,” said Jeanette Omarkhail, president of the Hamilton County Education Association.

The house version of the bill includes Hamilton County, but the senate version does not.

Legislators will vote on that bill tomorrow on the senate floor.

“If that passes, some people think that would be wonderful, but if it is bad for hamilton county why is it good for Memphis or Nashville?” Omarkhail said.

Those who represent teachers say we need to protect and support public education.