Judge says he’ll block Trump policy aimed at Planned Parenthood

A federal judge in Oregon said he plans to block a

The judge in Oregon, U.S. District Judge Michael J. McShane, called the proposals a “ham-fisted approach to public policy” after hearing oral arguments on Tuesday. He said he would issue a written opinion to clarify the scope of his decision, according to a Planned Parenthood spokesperson.

“This is a victory for patients and doctors in this country,” said Dr. Leana Wen, the president of Planned Parenthood Federation of American, in a written statement.

In February, the Department of Health and Human Services issued a 312-page filing that announced sweeping changes to Title X, the federal program that provides birth control, cancer screenings, and other reproductive health related services to low-income women. The rule changes were set to take effect on May 3.

In the proposed changes, the agency wrote that “none of the funds appropriated for Title X may be used in programs where abortion is a method of family planning.” If the changes aren’t blocked, Planned Parenthood and other recipients of Title X funds would be required to physically separate facilities that provide abortion.

Since Title X was enacted in 1970, its funds have always been prohibited from paying for abortion services. While health clinics that provide abortions are eligible for the funds, the specific Title X money isn’t allowed to go toward anything related to providing the procedure.

The case in Oregon is one of 20 that have sought injunctions against the changes to Title X funding.

On Wednesday, a federal judge in Maine will hear arguments on the same issue and decide whether to issue a preliminary injunction. If the rule goes into effect, it would effectively close 85 percent of the state’s abortion clinics, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.