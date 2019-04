Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) Heritage was eliminated in the first round of the state baseball playoffs. They lost two games at home against Flowery Branch. The Falcons won game one 4-2, and they took game two 9-0. In the first game, the Generals took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 5th on an RBI single from Cade Kiniry, but they couldn’t hold off the Falcons in the final two innings.