Drug Task Force: Meth resale busts in north Georgia

ROCK SPRING, Georgia (WDEF) – The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force believes two raids have made a dent in the northwest Geogia’s meth industry.

The first was on Tuesday in Rock Spring in Walker County.

- Advertisement -

They arrested two people at a home on Arnold Road.

Agents say they found meth for resale.

They filed possession and intent to distribute charges against Shannon B. Dean.

And Possession of Meth against Sandra L. Wrape.

Then they teamed up with Dade County deputies for another bust in Trenton.

They say this raid involved meth distribution on Prince Road.

Agents arrested 3 people there: