Drug Task Force: Meth resale busts in north Georgia

ROCK SPRING, Georgia (WDEF) – The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force believes two raids have made a dent in the northwest Geogia’s meth industry.
The first was on Tuesday in Rock Spring in Walker County.
They arrested two people at a home on Arnold Road.
Agents say they found meth for resale.
They filed possession and intent to distribute charges against Shannon B. Dean.
And Possession of Meth against Sandra L. Wrape.
Then they teamed up with Dade County deputies for another bust in Trenton.
They say this raid involved meth distribution on Prince Road.
Agents arrested 3 people there:
Michael Cloud – Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, Possession of methamphetamine, Use of a communication device in facilitating a felony and Possession of drug related objects.
Toni M. Greco – Possession of methamphetamine and Possession of drug related objects.
Christopher P. Swafford was found to be a wanted felon for Probation Violation out of Walker County.
Then they visited another home down Prince Road where they say they found five ounces of meth packaged for resale and arrested one more.
Chad Sims – Trafficking methamphetamine, Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, Possession of methamphetamine, Possession of a firearm during a commission of a crime, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and Possession of drug related objects.