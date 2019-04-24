Dalton looking for more victims of shoplifting outfit

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police have charged four people with shoplifting at a Dalton Department store on Tuesday.

But they don’t believe that Kohl’s was their only victim.

Investigators say the gang was travelling through from Nashville.

Kohl’s employees called the police around 3:45 saying the shoplifting was in progress.

When police stopped their car leaving, they say they found more than $1,600 worth of merchandise from the store.

Police say they also found bags of clothing (still with the tags) they believe were taken from other stores.

So they are looking for other businesses the suspects may have hit.

Officers also found several other I D’s in the vehicle, which they think the suspects might use to return some of the items for cash.

The suspects:

Myiesha Mayes

(23) Nashville

Arrested and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, open container violation, concealing license tag, driving without insurance, and felony shoplifting.

Jennifer Mayes

(41) Nashville

Arrested and charged with violation of the Georgia controlled substance act (possession of schedule B drugs), possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and felony shoplifting.

Jamez Harris

(18) Nashville

Arrested and charged with violation of the Georgia controlled substance act (possession of schedule B drugs), possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, open container, crossing the guard line of a jail with drugs, and felony shoplifting.

Ashley Ikeard

(26) Nashville

Arrested and charged with open container, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and felony shoplifting.

If any businesses believe the suspects robbed them, contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, extension 9189.