Britney Spears breaks her silence amid rumors: “All is well”

Britney Spears returned to Instagram Tuesday after reportedly taking a break from work and social media to focus on self-care at a health facility. “Don’t believe everything you read and hear…I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a video.

“All is well,” she says in the video. “My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry, I’ll be back very soon.”

- Advertisement -

Earlier this month, both Spears and her boyfriend posted about the importance of “me time” self-care on Instagram, and the Los Angeles Times reported the singer had checked into a health facility for 30 days. Rumors about the nature of her treatment began to swirl, including that she was in the facility against her will.

“I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said.”

Spears assured fans she is just trying to take moment for herself, but it has been difficult with all the negative attention.

Spears addressed what she said were fake emails that had circulated online in the past. “These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago… I did not write them,” Spears said, referring to her former manager. “[Lufti] was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address.”

Lufti responded to Spears’ accusations that he was posing as her and sending fabricated emails. “I can unequivocally state that I never wrote nor had access to her email,” he tweeted, blaming Spears’ current management for trying to “deflect negative attention” on to him.

Nice try Lou but this isn’t going to work this time around pic.twitter.com/v5fopzErKz — Sam Lutfi (@SamLutfi) April 24, 2019

Spears wrote: “You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you.”