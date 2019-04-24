Officials say person with measles made stops in Fort Payne, Lookout Valley, businesses react

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – It’s the gas station at 200 Browns Ferry Road that Tennessee Department of Health officials said Wednesday that an East Tennessee person with measles visited on April 11th.

“They told us that if you’ve had the vaccination shot, you know, you don’t have to worry too much and the virus itself will die within two hours,” MAPCO employee Timothy Sims said. “We keep our store clean at all times you know, make sure to scrub it down and everything with proper cleaners and everything.”

Officials confirmed that on that same day, the same person went inside the Chick-fil-a on Glenn Boulevard in Fort Payne to order food.

“The Alabama Department of Public Health informed us today that a guest who reportedly visited our Chick-fil-A restaurant on Thursday, April 11 around 5:54 p.m. has been diagnosed with measles. We are following recommendations from the ADPH and encourage guests to visit their website to learn more about this incident and actions to be taken. The health and wellbeing of our team members and guests is our utmost priority, and we clean and sanitize daily to ensure the restaurant is safe,” Franchise Operator Kim Hall said.

Health officials warn that if you visited these places on April 11th, you could’ve been exposed to measles.

“Measles is one of the most infectious diseases that we deal with, very, very easy to spread and it’s airborne. So, it’s spread by basically coughing and sneezing and breathing in a room,” T.D.H. State Epidemiologist Tim Jones said.

Jones said most Tennesseans are vaccinated, but if you’re not sure if you are, it maybe a good idea to check.

“Most physicians and people in the population have never even seen measles and that’s because the vaccine has been so effective. I will say though, however, when the disease was widespread, it’s a very, very serious one,” Jones said.

Symptoms include fever, runny nose, watery eyes, white spots in the mouth, and eventually, a red spotty rash on the face and body.

While only one case of measles has been confirmed in Tennessee this year, other states haven’t been so fortunate.

According to reports, measles cases in the U.S. have reached their highest level in 25 years.