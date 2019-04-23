Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – April 23nd, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Dry And Warm Weather To Enjoy Until Late Thursday!



Expect mostly clear to continue through the morning. It won’t be as chilly, with lows 51-53, although it will be a bit cooler in certain areas away from the city.

This Afternoon: Some high clouds will past through for later in the day, but still lots of sunshine and quite nice with highs back in the low 80’s. Humidity levels will be fairly low as well.

Tonight: Fair skies will continue through the overnight, with milder lows in the mid to upper 50’s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny again for Wednesday with highs well into the 80’s. Increasing clouds for Thursday, still warm with showers becoming likely Thursday night ending very early Friday morning, with highs on Friday in the upper 70’s.

The weekend as of now is looking pretty good with highs in the upper 70’s to around 80 with partly cloudy skies. A shower or two can’t be ruled out with warmer weather for next week.

