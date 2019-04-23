Ringgold Baseball Ready to Begin Quest For a State Title

Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) The Georgia high school baseball playoffs crank up Wednesday, and Ringgold is once again making their annual appearance. The Tigers are headed to the postseason for the tenth year in-a-row. Ringgold has a rich baseball tradition, but they’re still seeking their first state crown.

Ringgold should be a tough out in the playoffs once again.

Last November they had five players sign college scholarships.

Said catcher/third baseman Daulton Schley:”We have a really good lineup. We hit the ball very well. All of us seniors have played together since we were four or five yeas-old. That brings a lot of good chemistry to the team.”

Coach Tucker wishes he had about 15 guys sign because the playoffs ain’t easy.

Said head coach Brent Tucker:”Nothing against any other state, but when you get in the state of Georgia with baseball, every team you play in the state playoffs is going to be good.”

For the Tigers to advance in the post-season, they have to be clutch with a touch of luck.

Said shortstop Brayden Broome:”You have to have those big moments. You have to have those big hits. You have to have those big strikeouts. Big plays in the field.”

Said Tucker:”We always tell the team state playoffs are about opportunities. You have an opportunity to do something special. Show up ready to play. Give your best foot forward and take advantage of that opportunity.”

There’s no time to relax at this point in the season either.

Said Tucker:”This was about four or five years ago, we were beating a team pretty good. The coach asked me. When are you going to sub? I said next spring. No. State playoffs. You don’t take your foot off the gas.”

This year’s team would love to break through with the school’s first ever state title.

Said Broome:”When teams come here, they go and look at our wall we have all of our region titles and all of the success we’ve had in the playoffs. People are a little bit surprised. Hopefully we can change people’s minds this year.”

Said Tucker:”This year’s team is ready for the test and looking forward to it. We’ll just see where the road takes us.”

- Advertisement -

Ringgold hosts Cherokee Bluff on Wednesday in a best of three series. Game one begins at 5pm.