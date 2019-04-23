Rep. Smith explains why she supports Daylight Saving Time

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – We got a lot of reaction to the story on Tuesday about Daylight Saving Time.

The Tennessee House passed a bill to stay on it, but it still has a long way to go to become reality.

Some of you like it, some don’t. And a lot of you think it will create chaos for Georgians, Alabamians and Carolinians on our borders.

We talked to one influential lawmaker in Northwest Georgia today who said his constituents haven’t asked about it much.

But not so in Tennessee.

State Representative Robin Smith is a co-sponsor of the bill.

“I do think that there is a health benefit for people to be out in their neighborhoods and out and about a little bit later in the evening, particularly, we tend to fight a very sedentary lifestyle. I think it’s very, very helpful to have more daylight time for people after work. I think there’s a little bit of a safety element to that too.”

Representative Smith says the legislation will have to be approved by Congress before the bill becomes law.

But President Trump says he supports it.