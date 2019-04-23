Red Wolves Steven Beattie Named USL League One Player of the Week

(press release) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (April 23, 2019) – Chattanooga Red Wolves SC forward Steven Beattie has been named the USL League One Player of the Week for Week 4 of the league’s inaugural 2019 season.

During his 72 minutes on the pitch, Beattie recorded a pair of goals as the Red Wolves handed League One leader South Georgia Tormenta FC its first defeat of the season in a 3-2 victory on Saturday night at David Stanton Field. He accomplished a 76.5% passing accuracy, completing 13 of 17 passes overall. Beattie now sits second in the early race for the League One Golden boot with three goals this season.

Jonathan Caparelli joins Beattie on USL League One’s Week 4 Team of the Week due to his dynamic performance against Tormenta FC. Caparelli had one assist and two key passes while completing 17 of 21 passes overall (81% passing accuracy) and recording three recoveries in the Red Wolves’ victory Saturday night.

Both played vital roles in the team securing its second win of the season.

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC is looking to build off of the momentum of Saturday’s victory as the team prepares for two weeks on the road. The Red Wolves first travel to Richmond, Virginia to face Richmond Kickers on Saturday, April 27 and then hit the road again to Orlando to kick off against Orlando City B the following weekend.