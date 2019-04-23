Nearly 200 Scout leaders accused of sexual misconduct being revealed

CBSNews.com Live Video HD 1 The names of more than 130 Boy Scout leaders in New York and 50 Boy Scout leaders in New Jersey accused of sexual misconduct with minors were expected to be revealed Tuesday in back-to-back press conferences in Manhattan and Newark. The names of more than 130 Boy Scout leaders in New York and 50 Boy Scout leaders in New Jersey accused of sexual misconduct with minors were expected to be revealed Tuesday in back-to-back press conferences in Manhattan and Newark. At 11 a.m. ET, the law firm Jeff Anderson & Associates was expected to release the names of over 130 Boy Scout leaders named in the organization’s so-called “Perversion Files” who worked in New York. According to NJ.com, at 1:30 p.m. ET, the same firm and the firm of Greg Gianforcaro planned to hold a press conference in Newark where they were expected to name 50 other accused Scout leaders.

Actions draw on release of “Perversion Files” in 2012 - Advertisement - Tuesday’s announcements draw and expand upon the “Perversion Files” a 14,500-page list created by the Boy Scouts between 1965 and 1985 naming “Ineligible Volunteers” who had been individuals employed by the Boy Scouts of America. The list was only released in 2012 by the Oregon Supreme Court. According to NJ.com, a collection of authorities, from priests to police chiefs, protected Scoutmasters and others accused of sexual abuse, rationalizing their decision as necessary to protect the reputation of the Boy Scouts’ name. On Tuesday, the Jeff Anderson firm planned to reveal testimony of over 7,000 alleged child sex abusers in the Boy Scouts.