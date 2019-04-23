Hamilton Heights Christian Academy won’t close after all

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Earlier this month, the management of Hamilton Heights Christian Academy dropped a bombshell on their students saying they would close for good at the end of this term.

But today, Principal Krystal Bankston announced a last second reprieve.

She says the Hickory Valley Community Church along with some long-term benefactors have provided the funding to keep them going.

And they even have enough to expand the facilities and increase enrollment.

“Next semester should be one of our most exciting times ever.”

She says they will keep their winning basketball and soccer programs.

The school now has just over 60 students, mostly from outside the country.