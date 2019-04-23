Grand Jury indicts Janet Hinds on 10 counts in death of police officer

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A grand jury in Hamilton County on Tuesday indicted Janet Hinds on ten counts from the death of Chattanooga Police Officer Janet Hinds.
Investigators re-arrested her as a result.
She is charged with running over Nicholas Galinger who was checking out a drainage ditch on February 23rd and driving off.
The counts are:
Vehicular Homicide by Intoxication
Reckless Driving
Leaving the Scene
Failure to Report Accident
Failure to Render Aid Count
Violation of Traffic Control Device
Speeding
Driver’s to Exercise Due Care
Failure to Maintain Lane
Driving Under the Influence
On the vehicular homicide charge, the indictment reads “the killing being the proximate results of the defendant’s intoxication as set forth in Tennessee Code.”