ALTAMONT, Tennessee (WDEF) – A former Grundy County Deputy gets indicted for using excessive force against a person under arrest.

That indictment says 42-year old Gregory Higgins used unreasonable force when he assaulted a suspect who was handcuffed.

The suspect was injured.

Higgins then stands accused of lying to the F-B-I about the assault.

He faces a maximum of 15 years behind bars for both counts.