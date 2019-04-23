First reactions to “Avengers: Endgame” are in

More than a decade in the making and 22 movies later, “Avengers: Endgame” made its premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. Some critics raved about the last film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe saga on social media.

The film takes place after “Avengers: Infinity War” and follows the remaining Marvel superheroes’ quest to defeat the god-like villain Thanos, who now possesses all six infinity stones. The movie will be a surefire box office hit, as tickets have quickly sold out online and has even attracted scalpers who were selling stubs for upwards of $15,000 on eBay.

The first reviews say the film actually lives up to the hype.

Erik Davis, managing editor at Fandango, tweeted Endgame is a “masterful epic” and “true culmination of 22 films that not only concludes the story, but expands upon it.”

“You’ll learn more about the other movies while this one unfolds. If Infinity War is the brawn, Endgame is the brains. And wow, what an ending!” he added.

Cinemablend film editor, Eric Eisenberg‏, tweeted that he was “absolutely floored” watching Endgame.

“This can’t be understated: #AvengersEndgame is everything you want it to be and more,” he said. “A perfect reflection on the last 11 years that pays off everything in the best way possible. Without question my new favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Stunned.”

The positive reviews continued. Ramin Setoodeh of Variety tweeted “there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.” Writer Mark Hughes called it “the film of the year,” and warned fans to “reset your expectations AGAIN.” Comicbook.com’s Brandon David also summed it nicely, “I feel like that movie was made for every Marvel fan, everywhere.”

Fans now only have to wait until Friday before they judge it for themselves. In the meantime, watch the movie trailer here.

