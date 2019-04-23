Committee advances Alabama lottery bill

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A lottery proposal has cleared its first hurdle in the Alabama Legislature.

- Advertisement -

The Senate Tourism and Marketing Committee on Tuesday voted 6-5 to advance the bill by Republican Sen. Greg Albritton of Atmore.

Albritton said his bill would limit a lottery to paper tickets instead of allowing video lottery terminals.

The bill could go before the full Alabama Senate as soon as Thursday.

The committee did not vote on a rival lottery bill proposed by Sen. Jim McClendon that would also allow video lottery terminals at state dog tracks.

Sen. Bobby Singleton added an amendment aimed at protecting the tracks’ current bingo operations.

Alabama is one of five states without a state lottery.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)