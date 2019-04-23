Cocaine, meth and pill busts scattered around Walker County

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force has been busy in Walker County, Georgia.

On Tuesday, they announced a series of busts over the Easter weekend.

43 year old Michael Alexander Pollard was charged with selling crack cocaine at a business on Highway 193 near the Tennessee line at St. Elmo.

57 year old Demetrius T. Jones was charged with cocaine possession in Rossville.

38 year old William Zachary Bell was arrested on meth possession in Rossville.

And three people were picked up at a home in Chickamauga.

20 year old Grace Alexandria Miller was charged with meth possession, 38 year old Amanda D. Holloway was charged with meth and pill possession, while 21 year old Alexes Lynn McCulloch had an outstanding warrant.