Biden set to launch presidential campaign on Thursday

Biden will announce his intentions in a video announcement and hold a fundraiser Thursday evening in Philadelphia. His first formal campaign event is scheduled for Monday in Pittsburgh, said the person, who was granted anonymity to speak frankly about Biden’s plans.

A conference call on Tuesday among several people set to be involved with the campaign was held Tuesday to firm up the plans. Many of these people have described rapidly evolving plans in recent days that at one time or another included a launch on Wednesday and the possibility of rallies in multiple cities on the same day. But those plans have been scrapped, the people said.

After his stop in Pittsburgh Monday, Biden is set to visit the early primary states. Early on, he is expected to put special emphasis on South Carolina, where he enjoys strong support from longtime Democratic leaders including House Majority Whip James Clyburn, a Democrat.

Biden has been publicly mulling a bid for months, and while he is leading in most polls, he will start at a fundraising disadvantage from other candidates who already raised millions in the first fundraising quarter of the year.

He has faced some criticism for some his positions during his lengthy time as a senator, particularly his role in the Anita Hill hearings and his support for the 1994 crime bill. He has also been subject to some scrutiny for allegedly touching women inappropriately throughout his career.