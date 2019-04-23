“Avengers: Endgame” crossover heading to Fortnite

In the week of the blockbuster film’s release, anticipation for “Avengers: Endgame” is at an all-time high. The hype for the long-awaited conclusion of the Marvel and Disney superhero epic is inescapable and, soon, it will consume the video game world, too. Epic Games teased another Avengers event into its popular battle royale title, Fortnite.

The crossover was teased in a tweet posted by the official Fortnite Twitter account, which included an image of a Fortnite character wielding Captain America’s iconic shield. Along with the image was the #FortniteXAvengers hashtag and the quote, “Whatever it takes.” This phrase is the tagline of “Avengers: Endgame.”

A second teaser for the Endgame and Fortnite crossover featured Stormbreaker, the weapon Thor acquired towards the end of “Avengers: Infinity War” and used to almost defeat Thanos. While Epic has not yet confirmed what gameplay opportunities the Endgame event will deliver, the images seem to indicate that players will be able to use some of the iconic weapons wielded by Earth’s Mightiest Warriors.

This isn’t the first time the worlds of Fortnite and Marvel have collided. For Infinity War, Epic gave players the opportunity to play as the mad titan Thanos and use his all-powerful Infinity Gauntlet. “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Endgame” directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, are fans of Epic Games’ battle royale title, which they played while editing Infinity War.

Of course, allowing players to use the Infinity Gauntlet led to some issues with game balance, as it quickly emerged that the weapon was far too powerful to make for a good experience. Epic remedied this by making Thanos slightly less durable, which meant players had a better chance of taking him out before he could wreak too much havoc.

Adding these kinds of weapons is tricky because they need to make the player wielding them powerful, but this can often lead to situations where everyone else feels powerless against them. It will be interesting to see how Epic approach’s the new event, especially since it looks like there will be multiple destructive weapons in play.

The Avengers and Fortnite crossover is set to become available on April 25, the same day the first public screenings of Endgame begin. In the lead-up to Endgame’s opening, spoilers leaked on the Internet, making it trickier for fans that want to go in completely fresh. The Russo brothers politely asked everyone not to spoil the fun for others. For those not willing to rely on the grace of others, here’s some more concrete ways to avoid having “Avengers: Endgame” spoiled.