Woman missing from Hamilton County found deceased

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – A woman missing from Hamilton County for nearly a week has been found dead.

Mrs. Geneva Atkins was reported missing on Tuesday, April 16th.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says she was found earlier Monday night in Meigs County deceased at approximately 8:15 pm.

HCSO personnel located Mrs. Atkins.

Mrs. Atkins vehicle was located North of Decatur, Tennessee, near the 22000 block of Highway 58.

Initial findings shows her vehicle left roadway, crossed a field, and came to rest approximately 200 yards away from the road after striking a wooded tree line.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is Investigating the incident.

83-year-old Geneva Atkins had suffered from diabetes and dementia.