Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – April 22nd, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Great Start For A Gorgeous Week, & No Rain Chances Until Thursday.



Waking up this morning, expect clear skies and temperatures in the upper 30’s to the mid 40’s. We’ll follow that up with Monday Afternoon’s forecast, which will be another day chock full of sunshine and temperatures slightly above our normal high of 74. Today, we’ll be much closer to 80.

- Advertisement -

The next several days will bring more of the same. Lots of sun, minimal clouds, and highs between 80 & 84.

Any rain this week won’t happen until Thursday, and even those showers should move in and out fairly quickly Thursday evening then we are dry off just in time for the weekend!

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.