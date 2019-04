TULLAHOMA, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Police Chief of the city of Tullahoma has pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence.

As a result, Paul Blackwell has resigned from his job.

The plea agreement also means he loses his POST certification, meaning he can’t be a police officer in Tennessee ever again.

He will serve four years of probation, but after that, his record will be expunged.

Officials aren’t saying what he mishandled, but WTVF TV reports it involved a wreck by his son.