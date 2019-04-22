Trump sues top Democrat to block subpoenas for his business records

President Trump and the Trump Organization are suing House Oversight and Reform Chairman Elijah Cummings in an effort to stop subpoenas Cummings’ committee has filed for financial information from the president’s businesses. Mr. Trump filed the lawsuit Monday morning in D.C. District Court, after Cummings authorized subpoenas for Mazars USA LLP, the president’s longtime account, along with a few Trump entities.

Mr. Trump, in a strongly worded complaint, claims Congress only has oversight power insofar as it relates to producing legislation.

“Chairman Cummings has ignored the constitutional limits on Congress’ power to investigate,” the complaint filed by Mr. Trump reads. “Article I of the Constitution does not contain an ‘Investigations Clause’ or an ‘Oversight Clause.’ It gives Congress the power to enact certain legislation. Accordingly, investigations are legitimate only insofar as they further some legitimate legislative purpose,” the complaint reads.

Also plaintiffs in the president’s lawsuit are the Trump Organization, the Trump Corporation, the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, and the Trump Old Post Office LLC.

Mr. Trump’s attorney in the case, William Consovoy, is also representing him in the fight over the president’s tax returns. Stefan Passantino is the attorney representing Trump entities.

“We welcome the opportunity to represent President Trump and the other plaintiffs in this matter,” their joint statement reads. “The committee’s attempt to obtain years’ worth of confidential information from their accountants lacks any legitimate legislative purposes, is an abuse of power, and is just another example of overreach by the president’s political opponents. We look forward to vindicating our clients’ rights in this matter.”

