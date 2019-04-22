Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly may move to Africa

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just settled into their new home, a cottage near Windsor Castle, as they await the birth of their first child. But according to the Sunday Times of London, they may be packing their bags again soon.

The Times reports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could move to Africa. If it happens, their royal duties would involve charity work and promoting Britain.

As the royal couple awaits the birth of their baby, reports suggest they could be packing their bags soon.

Royah Nikkhah, who co-wrote the article for the Sunday Times, told CBS News’ Imtiaz Tyab, “There’s no doubt that Harry and Meghan want a bit of freedom from the U.S. They want a little bit from freedom from the institution.”

Harry and Meghan already have a special connection to the continent. As the prince said during their engagement TV interview in 2017, “I managed to come and persuade her to come join me in Botswana, and we camped out with each other under the stars.”

One of the diamonds in Meghan’s engagement ring is from Botswana.

In 2017 Harry told Town & Country magazine, “This is where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world.”

Nikkhah said, “When Princess Elizabeth was a newlywed, she and Prince Philip spent long periods of time between 1949 and 1951 in Malta. The queen has spoken about that as being among the happiest years of her life. Harry and Meghan’s move abroad is being described by courtiers as giving them a chance at their ‘Malta moment.'”

Yesterday, Prince Harry attended Easter service at St. George’s Chapel, a tradition for the royal family, and for Harry one of his last engagements before he becomes a dad. (His pregnant wife sat out the service.)

Palace officials tell CBS News Harry and Meghan are only in the early stages of planning their future, which could include a move abroad, but for now they are focusing on the birth of their baby, which may come any day now.