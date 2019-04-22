Indiana police say probe of girls’ unsolved murders takes “new direction”

The bodies of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were found in February 2017 on a hiking trail near Delphi, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis. The slayings remain unsolved.
Investigators on a multi-agency task force have gone through thousands of leads looking for a man who forced the teens off the trail, ordering them to go “down the hill.” Police also have released a composite sketch from eyewitnesses who believe they saw the man in Delphi.
The sketch is “an artist’s composite of the information” collected by all the agencies involved in the double-murder investigation, including the FBI.
Investigators also released two grainy images in February 2017 of a man they consider the main suspect in the killings. They also released audio in which a male voice can be heard saying “down the hill.”
That evidence came from German’s cellphone.
Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 844-459-5786. Callers can remain anonymous.