East Lake Academy students read to dogs

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Students at East Lake Academy are practicing their reading skills, with help from some furry friends.

McKamey Animal Center brings in dogs for the kids to read to them.

- Advertisement -

It teaches the animals social skills, and makes them easier to adopt.

It also helps calm the kids down, and makes them better readers.

Whitney Whitaker is a 6th Grade Teacher at East Lake Academy.

Related Article: Boyd Buchanan Boat Races

“There’s a lot of research that supports the power and reading to animals. Because they get the socialization that they would need to maybe find a family. And also there’s a lot of research to support that our kids do better when they read as well, which is very evident in their reading strategies now.”

The students say reading out loud to the animals does help them.

Tricia Brace is a 6th grader at the school.

“I don’t know. I feel like it helps out both of us. Like it helps out the dogs and helps out us, because the dogs they get to feel more comfortable around people. And I just love to help everybody.”

Volunteers at McKamey also hope this program will educate the children on the best way to take care of the animals.