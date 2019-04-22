Cleveland’s Patrick Williams Strikes Out 15 in Blue Raiders Win Over Bradley Central

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) Cleveland right hander Patrick Williams struck out 15 batters on Monday night as the Blue Raiders beat rival Bradley Central 4-1. Williams kept the Bears offense in check most of the night with his breaking ball. Bradley Central starter Riley Black wasn’t too bad either, as he finished the evening with 11 strikeouts. With no score in the top of the fourth, Cleveland loaded the bases with two outs, and Hunter Levert delivered a double to the wall in right to score all three runners to make it 3-0. Bradley Central got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Ryan Giovengo laid down a bunt near the pitcher’s mound. Patrick Williams slipped while making the throw to first, and the ball sailed high. That allowed Tucker Still to score from second to make it a 3-1 ballgame. The Bears added another run in the fifth to win it 4-1.