Cleveland Police still need votes for lip sync video

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – Cleveland Police still need your vote to get in the top ten for best law enforcement lip sync video.

The Police department is one of 30 first responder agencies people can vote for.

The top 10 agencies will appear on CBS television’s “Lip Sync To The Rescue” broadcast.

Of the 30 emergency agencies chosen, the Cleveland Police Department is the only one to represent Tennessee.

So far, the video has over one million views on Youtube.

Here’s a link to vote for the Cleveland Police lip sync video.https://www.cbs.com/shows/lip-sync-to-the-rescue/vote/