CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police need your help to find a homicide suspect.

It happened around 11:30 this morning in the 11-hundred block of Grove Street.

Officers found 29-year old Antwon Lee suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hamilton County EMS transported Lee to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene.

If you know anything about this case, call Chattanooga Police.