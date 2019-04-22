Chattanooga Police investigate College Hill Courts shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police investigators have not confirmed much so far, but they have been at the scene of a reported shooting since noon.

Officers arrived in the 1100 block of Grove Street, after getting numerous calls about a shooting there.

It happened at College Hill courts.

Residents report one person was taken to the hospital.

At last check, a Chattanooga Police spokesperson says investigators are still at the scene, interviewing people in the area.

They have not released any more information.