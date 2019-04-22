6 people killed in small plane crash in Texas

Authorities confirmed that six people died in a small plane crash in Kerrville, Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane crashed during an attempted landing shortly before 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

The National Transportation Safety Bureau is now investigating the crash of a Beech BE58, a small, a twin-engine piston aircraft. According to FAA spokesperson Lynn Lundsford, the plane crashed Monday morning while preparing to land at Kerrville Municipal Airport in Kerrville, Texas.

NTSB investigating crash Monday of a Beech BE58, Kerrville, TX. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) April 22, 2019

The pilot and five people aboard the plane were all killed, said Sgt. Orlando Moreno, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. He said state law enforcement officials are securing the crash site for FAA and NTSB investigators

Wreckage from the plane was located approximately six miles from the airport. The flight had initially departed earlier in the morning from West Houston Airport. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation going forward.

This is a developing story which we will update once more information becomes available.