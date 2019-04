SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WDEF) – A 12 year old girl was rescued after a fall on Signal Mountain today.

Hamilton County EMS tells us several agencies responded to a 9-1-1 call that came in around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

The call said a young girl had taken a fall off a tall rock and hit her head.

Signal Mountain firefighters hiked down the trail, stabilized and extracted the girl.

She was alert and responsive the whole time.