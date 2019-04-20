Woman tossed puppies into Coachella dumpster, authorities say

A woman was caught on surveillance video allegedly tossing seven newborn puppies into a dumpster in Coachella Valley, California, authorities said. Authorities are trying to identify the woman who appears in the footage from an auto body shop, CBS Palm Springs affiliate KESQ reports

The footage shows the woman getting out of her car and walking over towards the dumpster. She appears to be looking for a spot to leave them. Without much pause, she tosses the plastic bag containing the 3-day-old terrier mixes and drives off, Riverside County Animal Services said.

Shortly after being abandoned, a man rummaging through the dumpster spotted the plastic bag filled with puppies. Local police responded around 2 p.m. and took the puppies to animal services.

“The Good Samaritan played a major role in saving these puppies’ lives,” Riverside County Animal Service Commander Chris Mayer said. “His actions were humane and heroic.”

If they had not been found as quickly as they were, the puppies wouldn’t have survived much longer in the 90-degree heat, Riverside County Animal Services said.

“There is no excuse for dumping puppies,” Mayer said. “Especially in today’s age when we or other shelters would be willing to get these animals to foster parents or rescue partners. This was a shameful act.”

All seven puppies managed to survive after being abandoned under such conditions and are now under care from a Southern California-based rescue organization.