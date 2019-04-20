VFL Reggie Cobb dies at 50

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (UT ATHLETICS) – Former Tennessee running back and longtime NFL scout Reggie Cobb passed away on Saturday at the age of 50.

A Knoxville, Tenn., native, Cobb played for the Vols from 1987 to 1989 and ranks No. 11 in UT history in rushing yards (2,360), tied for No. 7 in rushing touchdowns (26) and No. 12 in rushing attempts (445).

- Advertisement -

Cobb led the SEC in touchdowns with 20 in 1987 and rushed for 1,197 yards while collecting All-SEC Second Team honors during his freshman season on Rocky Top. His 1,721 all-purpose yards that season stood as the UT record until 2012.

Cobb was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round on the 1990 NFL Draft and spent seven seasons in the NFL, including a 1,171-yard, nine-touchdown season for the Bucs in 1994.

Following his NFL time, Cobb had a successful career as a scout for the 49ers, Washington Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including being named the NFC Scout of the Year in 2011.

He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Tennessee in 1999.

STATEMENT FROM SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS GENERAL MANAGER JOHN LYNCH:

“We are devastated by the sudden loss of a tremendous teammate and loyal friend, Reggie Cobb,” said 49ers General Manager John Lynch. “Reggie was an enthusiastic and passionate person who had a special ability to brighten up a room with his personality and infectious smile. For 10 years, the 49ers were better because of Reggie and these unique qualities that he possessed. He was a top-notch scout and an exemplary man whose years of service to this organization and the National Football League will not be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this time of mourning.”