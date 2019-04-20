Red Wolves score 3 goals in 17 minutes to top Tormenta

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (PRESS RELEASE) — Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (2-2-0) defeated

standing league leader South Georgia Tormenta FC (2-1-2) 3-2 in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs at David Stanton Field Saturday night.

The first 16 minutes of the match saw three goals for the Red Wolves, with midfielder Steven Beattie netting two. Beattie found the net eight minutes into the match followed by Eamon Zayed in the eleventh. Six Minutes later, it was Beattie again, in the seventeeth, giving the Red Wolves a 3-0 lead going into halftime.

Late second half goals by Tormenta’s William Conner Antley (74’) and Christopher Hellman

(88’) quickly closed the gap, but the Red Wolves held on to secure the club’s second-ever home victory.

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC returns to a week of training before hitting the road to Richmond, Virginia to face Richmond Kickers on Saturday, April 27 at City Stadium.

The Red Wolves will return home to face Forward Madison FC on Saturday, May 11 for the

second meeting between the two clubs.

GAME SUMMARY

LINEUPS:

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC — Alex Mangels; Richard Dixon, Leo Folla, Tony Walls,

Vangjel Zguro; Conor Doyle, Ualefi, Josue Soto (Andrew Moullin – 85’), Steven Beattie (Sito Seoane – 72’), Eamon Zayed, Jonathan Caparelli (Jamie Dell – 62’).

Substitutes not used — Will Dieterich, Amirgy Pineda, Juan Mare, Nicholas Amponsah

Tormenta FC — Pablo Jara; Nicholas Wells (Lucas Cutinho – 45’), William Conor Antley,

Jerry Saint-Vil, Charlie Dennis, Daltyn Knutson, Nil Vinyals (Jad Arslan – 72’), Marco

Micaletto, Ricardo Gomez, Christopher Hellman, Alex Morrell (Dalton Pando – 62’).

Substitutes not used — Matias Reynares, Yaw Amankwa, Mikie Rowe, Kaleb Jackson

Scoring Summary:

CHT: Steven Beattie – 8’

CHT: Eamon Zayed – 11’

CHT: Steven Beattie – 17’

TRM: William Conner Antley – 74’

TRM: Christopher Hellman – 88’

Misconduct Summary:

CHT: Steven Beattie – 17’

TRM: Ricardo Gomez – 47’

CHT: Ualefi – 69’

CHT: Richard Dixon – 79’

TRM: William Conner Antley – 90 + 1’

CHT: Vangjel Zguro – 90 + 4’

Ejection Summary:

N/A

MATCH INFORMATION:

Head Official: Benjamin Meyer

Assistant Referee: Sam Bierster

Assistant Referee: Chris Kloc

4th Official: Carlos Pielago

Attendance: 2,119