Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – April 19th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – After A Stormy Night, We Wish You A Good Friday, & We’ll See A Much Cooler To Start For Easter Weekend!



Breezy and mild, with showers and some storms moving through this morning. Strong gusty winds, usually the biggest threat with these storms, are gradually subsiding. Morning lows between 58 & 62.

We will be cloudy and much cooler for the rest of Friday, with a few passing showers and falling temperatures, dropping into the low 50’s. Cloudy, breezy, and chilly Friday night with scattered showers and lows in the low 40’s – cooler away from the city itself.

Cloudy, raw, and chilly for Saturday with scattered showers and highs only in the low 50’s.

Now, here’s the “good” weather news: After another chilly start, more sunshine and pleasant for Easter Sunday with highs back in the low & mid 70’s. Dry and warmer weather will continue next week, with highs back in the 80’s for much of next week with no major storm systems expected until late week.

