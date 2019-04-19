Police identify suspect in road rage shooting from Thursday

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have sworn out warrants for a suspect in Thursday’s shooting on Bailey Avenue.

The victim says he was involved in a wreck in a parking lot with the other party.

He says the other man followed him out of the parking lot and then shot him on Bailey Avenue.

After talking to the victim in the hospital, police identified the suspect as 29 year old Christopher Bell.

The charges are Attempted Criminal Homicide and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.