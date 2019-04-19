Lookouts Avoid the Sweep With 8-4 Victory Over the M-Braves

(lookouts.com) The Chattanooga Lookouts ended their losing streak with an 8-4 win against the Mississippi Braves.

Mississippi jumped out to an early three run lead on a Connor Lien three-run homer. Lien accounted for all of the Braves runs as he added a solo shot in the ninth for the Braves fourth run of the night.

The Lookouts offense got off to a great start as they added three runs in the second inning aided by three walks and three wild pitches. In the sixth inning they seized the lead on a fielder’s choice by T.J. Friedl. Jose Siri then knocked in a run on an RBI single to give the team the two run lead. They added one more run on a Taylor Trammell ground out.

In the eighth, two more runs were added on a sacrifice fly and a throwing error. Overall, the Lookouts scored eight runs on four hits and 12 walks.

Starting pitcher Scott Moss had a strong night for the Lookouts, striking out eight in four innings. Reliever Aaron Fossas delivered three hitless innings and struck out four. Joel Kuhnel (S,1) followed Fossas and struck out an additional five batters to bring their total to 17.