Kids love Hug a Bunny Day at the Chattanooga Zoo

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Zoo is having it’s annual Hug a Bunny day today …

This event allows families to take pictures with a bunny instead of buying one

Zoo Director Darde Long says shortly after Easter every year, the zoo was being overwhelmed with calls asking if they wanted bunnies and chicks.

So they started the Hug a Bunny day so kids can pet bunnies and have their easter bunny pictures taken.

Charlie Fussell tells us she’s a big fan.

“An awesome time, I had an awesome time. I took a picture with the Easter bunny, I got a lot of eggs and it was awesome.”

Last year over 11,000 people attended, setting a new record for the zoo.

The event is happening again Saturday, from 9-5.